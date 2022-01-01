Diamond Glass really took their time with this one. They have designed a stunning visual with this Headphone-looking recycler that functions perfectly. The water flows through the tubes on every side in a crazy fashion. Hovering at the bottom of the rig is a neat little colored puck that creates a showerhead function, showering your smoke in an assortment of filtering bubbles. The recycling function prevents any unwanted water from entering the smokers' mouth. High quality smoking at its finest.