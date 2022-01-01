About this product
This is one rugged beefy silicone rig. Yet at the same time, it can be taken apart into five small sections, making it easy to store and carry anywhere. That's what is great about silicone: it's durable, light, and compact. This rig does its job though, it's got a built in inline and downstem. The coolest part of this rig is the neck thatcan rotate and be turned up and down or on the side. It comes with a beautiful screen 14mm funnel bowl.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bat Kountry Online Headshop
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.