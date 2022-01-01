This is one rugged beefy silicone rig. Yet at the same time, it can be taken apart into five small sections, making it easy to store and carry anywhere. That's what is great about silicone: it's durable, light, and compact. This rig does its job though, it's got a built in inline and downstem. The coolest part of this rig is the neck thatcan rotate and be turned up and down or on the side. It comes with a beautiful screen 14mm funnel bowl.