Seriously, you're going to put some herb in this work of art and smoke it? That's what our staff was debating about when this beautiful 7-inch Genie bubbler came to our attention. It's a stand-alone work of art. It's definitely what you'd wish for in a bubbler, and more. The wig-wag patterns and reversal work is just... BEAUTIFUL. It also has a large dichroic marble put in and a little mushroom marble added for extra flair. But the overall design and shape of this bubbler is what sets it apart... just glass blowing at its finest!!