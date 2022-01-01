Enjoy this complimentary CBD Relief Balm sample from us, BATCH CBD. This warming and cooling beeswax balm delivers our signature CBD oil right where you need it most. Try a free sample of our best-selling topical and feel the BATCH difference.



Take a dime-sized amount and rub it into any problem area to feel relief right where you need it most. Be sure to lather and use consistently for superior results. Keep out of your eyes and mouth.



Contains:

- 250 mg CBD in 0.5 oz glass jar

- Full Spectrum CBD Oil