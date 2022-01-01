TO GET YOU BACK ON YOUR FEET



An upgraded formulation from the popular WI Hemp Scientific CBD Body Balm. Now with organic jojoba oil, more CBD, and a no-mess twist-up applicator. It’s as convenient as it is effective. 1250 mg of rich Wisconsin Full Spectrum CBD, you can't go wrong with this BATCH staple. 2.5 oz / 75 mL.



• Boosted with lavender and tea tree oils to calm irritated areas.

• Enriched with jojoba oil and essential oils for quick absorption.

• Easy to use 2.5 oz twist-up packaging. No messy hands!

• Subtle fresh scent of lavender, tea tree, and eucalyptus.

• Non-GMO.

• Paraben-free.