About this product
The batch that made BATCH.
The same formulation as our fan-favorite WI Hemp Scientific Full-Spectrum blend. Available in three concentrations and a new mini version. This balanced blend is the perfect way to upgrade your wellness routine.
The same formulation as our fan-favorite WI Hemp Scientific Full-Spectrum blend. Available in three concentrations and a new mini version. This balanced blend is the perfect way to upgrade your wellness routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.