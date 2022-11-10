Our Moon Rocks are made from the highest quality hemp flower, soaked in Delta-8 Distillate, and then rolled in kief! This process creates a SUPER potent flower perfect for slow-burning smokes, or a seemingly never-ending bowl. The distillate makes the flower smoke very slow so it's ideal to really get the most out of your flower. We personally enjoy mixing the moon rocks in with regular flowers to add an extra punch and slow the burn whether we roll some or pack some. Cheers, we know you'll enjoy it!