99.99% Pure THCa Diamonds, naturally extracted from federally legal hemp flower.

How to use THCa Diamonds:

Vape/Dab: THCa diamonds can be dabbed with a rig or a bong. THCa diamonds have a vaporization temperature of 315° F (157° C), make sure your vape or rig is heated up above that to compensate for cooling. We recommend somewhere in the neighborhood of 380-400° F with a bare minimum of 325° F.

Show more