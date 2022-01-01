100% Certified USDA Organic CBD CBG Hemp grown by Be Real Farm. From our complete selection of lab tested, quality, and compliant hemp flower comes Auto CBG. Auto CBG was the first high CBG and terpene content day neutral (auto flower) variety developed for industrial hemp production by Oregon CBD. This variety is a beautiful auto covered in kief crystals. Also we support the financial Revolution! Save 40% on all hemp flower purchases when purchasing with Bitcoin through our site!