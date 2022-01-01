100% Certified USDA Organic CBD CBG Hemp grown by Be Real Farm. From our complete selection of lab tested, quality, and compliant hemp flower comes Sour G CBG. It's lineage comes from Sour Diesel, but it is mostly sour in name only, bred by Oregon CBD. Slightly less dense flowers than the White CBG, but the nose is unique relative to any other CBG varieties on the market. Also we support the financial Revolution! Save 40% on all hemp flower purchases when purchasing with Bitcoin through our site!

