About this product

Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs.



Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon.



100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients

Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender Flowers, Damiana, Marshmallow, Hops, Wormwood, Valerian, Passion Flower, Lobelia and Tarragon