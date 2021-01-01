Loading…
Bear Blend

Moon Herbal Ceremonial Blend

Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs.

Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon.

100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients
Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender, Damiana, Catnip, Rose Petals, Passion Flower, Motherwort, Calendula, St. John’s Wort and Holy Basil
