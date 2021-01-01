About this product

Smoking herbs is an ancient tradition and a ceremonial sacrament. Rolliez burn best if you sip them gently. The smoke will get more full and satisfying the lower they burn and they do not usually require relighting. We recommend you take the time to let them burn at their own pace.



Bear Blend is a certified organic, additive-free, herbal smoke blend. This tin contains 10 herbal cigarettes rolled in raw organic papers with raw tips. It contains no tobacco.



Our blends are a flavorful and full-bodied smoke. They are hand-crafted from only organic herbs. Smoking is an ancient tradition. Native peoples of the world smoked blends of herbs as a ceremonial sacrament. As you enjoy this gentle and fragrant smoke, take a moment from your busy day and acknowledge your connection to the creator, to this beautiful earth and to your own breath.



We encourage you to sip these smokes gently. You may not get as much smoke as tobacco or cannabis on your exhale because these herbs do not contain as much tar, however you will get a very rich flavor and subtle effect. Let each Rollie burn at its own pace. You will find the flavors and smoke get more and more full and satisfying as it burns lower.



Each tin comes with a pack of 10 Vizion Rolliez sealed for freshness. Go Herbal. Get Blended™. Celebrate Wisely.



100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients

Red Raspberry, Mullein, Ginko Biloba, Gotu Kola, Damiana, Mugwort, Lavender, Mate, Calamus, Lobelia and Skullcap