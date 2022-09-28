About this product
Our THC-FREE 1500mg CBD Targeted Relief Roll-On Gel is organically made to be potent and effective. Our Industrial Hemp plants are organically grown, always using sustainable and regenerative practices. All of our products are free of toxins and psychoactive chemicals. Get instant relief with our high-quality CBD. The Roll-on is effectively absorbed deep into skin and muscle. It is carefully constructed with other natural ingredients such as menthol and aloe vera that help fight pain and inflammation.
Benefits:
-Provides warming and cooling healing power via our roll-on gel applicator
-Tested to be THC-free
-Helps to fight pain and inflammation
-Supports mental and physical wellness routines
-Promotes relaxation
-THC-Free Targeted CBD Relief
Specifications:
-90mL (3oz) Roll-on
-1500 mg THC Free CBD
Properties:
-No Added Gluten
-Vegan
-No Added Parabens
-No Added Phthalates
Ingredients:
Organic Aloe Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Hemp Extract, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Annuum, White Camphor Bark Oil, Ocimum Basilicum, Black Pepper Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Citronella Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Grapefruit Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Origanum Vulgare, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate.
About this brand
Bear Claw Extracts
We're a family owned and operated CBD Company proudly serving the City of Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas! Bear Claw Extracts offers the best CBD products in Denver. We use organic hemp and we sell the best full spectrum CBD products! Do you need CBD for pain? Do you need CBD for inflammation? Do you need CBD for anxiety? We handcraft the Best Full-Spectrum CBD tinctures and the Best Full Spectrum CBD Salves !! Need CBD for your pets? Check out our CBD treats for dogs! Concerned about passing a drug test? Have no worries.. Bear Claws got your back because we sell the best THC-Free CBD products! Bear Claw Extracts - Denver CBD Store, is the best store to buy CBD products in Denver! Best CBD Store in Denver, Colorado!!