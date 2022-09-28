We're a family owned and operated CBD Company proudly serving the City of Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas! Bear Claw Extracts offers the best CBD products in Denver. We use organic hemp and we sell the best full spectrum CBD products! Do you need CBD for pain? Do you need CBD for inflammation? Do you need CBD for anxiety? We handcraft the Best Full-Spectrum CBD tinctures and the Best Full Spectrum CBD Salves !! Need CBD for your pets? Check out our CBD treats for dogs! Concerned about passing a drug test? Have no worries.. Bear Claws got your back because we sell the best THC-Free CBD products! Bear Claw Extracts - Denver CBD Store, is the best store to buy CBD products in Denver! Best CBD Store in Denver, Colorado!!