About this product
Bear Claw Hemp Complex 1100mg CBD Oil Tincture
This formula contains 1oz/1100mg of CBD oil with a plain hemp seed and coconut oil base. Our 1100mg tincture bottle is designed with a pump instead of an eyedropper for easy use. Never worry about spilling your tincture again! Easy to open – There’s no pesky child lock to get in your way when you need it the most. Simply squirt it under your tongue and go.
1100mg CBD per 1oz: High Concentration Formula
36.7mg per 1ml
Highly concentrated formula
For advanced application
Our hemp-derived CBD oil is naturally sourced from non-GMO hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers were used. These non-psychoactive tinctures are an effective way to enjoy your CBD oil on the go. We use a proprietary blend of full-spectrum CBD oil that is unrivaled in quality. Not all tinctures are made the same, many people notice a difference when they try ours.
Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Gluten-Free
Dairy-Free
Peanut Free
Tree Nut Free
Preservative Free
No Artificial Flavors
Zero Trans Fat
CBD Oil Tinctures with MCT and Omega-3s
Contains 1oz of full-spectrum hemp oil with coconut oil and hemp seed oil plus CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
About this brand
Bear Claw Extracts
