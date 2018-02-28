Bear Claw CBD Oil Full Spectrum 1200mg Original Flavor
About this product
This product contains only all-natural ingredients blended with Veranda Certified Organic Non-GMO Coconut MCT oil. Simply place the drops under your tongue for at least a minute for the best absorption. As always, our products contain NO solvents, NO heavy metals, and NO pesticides.
1 FL Oz/30ML
USA Grown Hemp
Organically Grown
Grown by small, family-owned farms
Organic Non-GMO Coconut Oil
40 MG per serving
About this strain
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.
Suzy Q effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with