1800MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil (Original Flavor) is formulated for those who maintain an active lifestyle and are looking for a tincture that can help to optimize the body’s ability to do and feel its best. Our full-spectrum CBD contains other natural compounds from the cannabis plant that are believed to be more beneficial, thanks to an "entourage effect.” Incorporating this 1800MG CBD into your daily routine is sure to offer you benefits long after your workouts, or hikes outdoors.



This product contains only all-natural ingredients blended with Veranda Certified Organic Non-GMO Coconut MCT oil. Simply place the drops under your tongue for at least a minute for the best absorption. As always, our products contain NO solvents, NO heavy metals, and NO pesticides.



1 FL Oz/30ML



USA Grown Hemp



Organically Grown



Grown by small, family-owned farms



Organic Non-GMO Coconut Oil



60 MG per serving