About this product
1800MG Full Spectrum CBD Oil (Original Flavor) is formulated for those who maintain an active lifestyle and are looking for a tincture that can help to optimize the body’s ability to do and feel its best. Our full-spectrum CBD contains other natural compounds from the cannabis plant that are believed to be more beneficial, thanks to an "entourage effect.” Incorporating this 1800MG CBD into your daily routine is sure to offer you benefits long after your workouts, or hikes outdoors.
This product contains only all-natural ingredients blended with Veranda Certified Organic Non-GMO Coconut MCT oil. Simply place the drops under your tongue for at least a minute for the best absorption. As always, our products contain NO solvents, NO heavy metals, and NO pesticides.
1 FL Oz/30ML
USA Grown Hemp
Organically Grown
Grown by small, family-owned farms
Organic Non-GMO Coconut Oil
60 MG per serving
This product contains only all-natural ingredients blended with Veranda Certified Organic Non-GMO Coconut MCT oil. Simply place the drops under your tongue for at least a minute for the best absorption. As always, our products contain NO solvents, NO heavy metals, and NO pesticides.
1 FL Oz/30ML
USA Grown Hemp
Organically Grown
Grown by small, family-owned farms
Organic Non-GMO Coconut Oil
60 MG per serving
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bear Claw Extracts
We're a family owned and operated CBD Company proudly serving the City of Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas! Bear Claw Extracts offers the best CBD products in Denver. We use organic hemp and we sell the best full spectrum CBD products! Do you need CBD for pain? Do you need CBD for inflammation? Do you need CBD for anxiety? We handcraft the Best Full-Spectrum CBD tinctures and the Best Full Spectrum CBD Salves !! Need CBD for your pets? Check out our CBD treats for dogs! Concerned about passing a drug test? Have no worries.. Bear Claws got your back because we sell the best THC-Free CBD products! Bear Claw Extracts - Denver CBD Store, is the best store to buy CBD products in Denver! Best CBD Store in Denver, Colorado!!