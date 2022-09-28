Enjoy the benefits of CBD, matcha, spirulina, and chlorella all in one easy capsule.



-Vegan Capsule

-Raw, Non-GMO Ingredients

-Soy Free, Gluten Free, THC Free

-25 mg of CBD per Capsule

-Antioxidant Matcha Tea with EGCg

-Spirulina microscopic algae

-Chlorella - binds to heavy metals, which can help rid the body of toxins



25mgs of CBD per Capsule - Each capsule contains 25mg of THC free CBD to help improve your overall health and wellness. Bear Claw Extracts Hemp Complex CBD is derived from all-natural US grown hemp using clean CO2 extraction. Enjoy the benefits of CBD on the go with this simple capsule.



Benefits of Matcha Tea - Matcha tea is packed with antioxidants including EGCg, which may aid weight loss, and may promote a healthy heart and cognitive function. Matcha is a natural way to boost metabolism to encourage weight loss and detoxification. Calm your mind and improve your mood with L-Theanine, a rare amino acid that’s abundant in matcha tea.



What is Spirulina - Spirulina is a microscopic algae that’s packed with nutrients including protein, B-vitamins, copper, and iron. Athletes use spirulina to help with muscle strength and endurance because it’s 60% protein. It’s also a good source of beta-carotene, various minerals, and gamma-linolenic acid, an essential fatty acid.



Chlorella Benefits - Similar to spirulina, chlorella is a type of algae. Chlorella is unique in its ability to bind to heavy metals, which can help rid the body of toxins. The immune system can benefit from chlorella because it may help stimulate immune system activity. Chlorella is rich in niacin, fiber, carotenoids, and antioxidants, which may support healthy blood pressure.