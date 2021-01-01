Beaucoup
Blackberry Pomegranate Gummy 50mg
Product rating:
About this product
Beaucoup’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Our Blackberry Pomegranate Gummy provides calm and relaxing effects you can count on.
-Test Info: 50mg THC (average)
- DOWN Effects: Calm + Relaxed
- 1 Gummy
- Weight: 8g
