Beaucoup

Blackberry Pomegranate Gummy 50mg

About this product

Beaucoup’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Our Blackberry Pomegranate Gummy provides calm and relaxing effects you can count on.

-Test Info: 50mg THC (average)
- DOWN Effects: Calm + Relaxed
- 1 Gummy
- Weight: 8g
