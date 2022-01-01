About this product
Beaucoup’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Our Pineapple hard candies provide active and social effects you can count on.
- Test Info: 50mg CBD (average)
- UP Effects: Active + Social
- 10 Pieces
- Weight: 25g
About this brand
Beaucoup
In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust.
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies
- Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1
- Consistent effect-based SKUs
- Clean Green Certified Distillate
