In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust.
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies - Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 - Consistent effect-based SKUs - Clean Green Certified Distillate
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.