About this product
Beaucoup | THC: 50mg CBD: 0mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Beaucoup
In response to inconsistent user experience in the edible market LTRMN created Beaucoup, a terpene-enhanced edibles line for consumers seeking a curated cannabis experience. Beaucoup is formulated with proprietary terpene profiles to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust.
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies
- Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1
- Consistent effect-based SKUs
- Clean Green Certified Distillate
- Product lines include Hard Candies, Caramels, and Gummies
- Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1
- Consistent effect-based SKUs
- Clean Green Certified Distillate