Bedford Grow
Money'$ Pug Life
Product rating:
About this product
Money'$ Pug Life is a Sativa strain, although patients partial to Indica strains find the effects of this flower favorable. With the uplift denoted with many Sativa and Sativa dominant strains and the physical relaxation characterized by Indicas, Money'$ Pug Life is smooth and gentle, making this flower an ideal daytime medication for patients with anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!