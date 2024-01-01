We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Beehive Extracts
Shop Local First, So Local Lasts.
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
78 products
Badder
Maid Of Honor Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76%
CBD 0.52%
5.0
(
1
)
Hash
Blueberry Hash 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.75%
CBD 0.24%
Solvent
Double Up Mints Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 77.45%
CBD 0.35%
Resin
Alien Cookies #7 Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 79.6%
CBD 1.1%
Resin
Cherry Cream Bugatti Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.5%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Beach Wedding Batter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.6%
CBD 6.09%
Badder
Alien Cookies #7 Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 79.6%
CBD 0.6%
Resin
Monkey Bread x One Night Stand Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 78.1%
CBD 0.7%
Shatter
Helen's Fruit Medley Shatter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 72.6%
CBD 1.42%
Wax
Blueberry Cookies Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 72.4%
CBD 1.01%
Wax
Animal Face Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76.1%
CBD 0.59%
Wax
Monkey Bread Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 78.1%
CBD 0.76%
Solvent
Blueberry Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.75%
CBD 0.24%
Solvent
Very Berry Mango Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 63.3%
CBD 0.39%
Badder
Duct Tape Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 71.25%
CBD 3.12%
Solvent
Dutch Treat Sugar 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 74.6%
CBD 0.36%
Solvent
Hidden Pastry Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 64.02%
CBD 0.79%
Resin
Pancakes Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.25%
CBD 1.66%
Solvent
Bermuda Sour Guava Diamonds 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 84.8%
CBD 1.01%
Resin
Maid of Honor Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76%
CBD 2%
Shatter
Dutch Treat Shatter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 74.6%
CBD 0.36%
Solvent
SPK Budder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.5%
CBD 3.58%
Solvent
Very Berry Mango Diamonds 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
ZkittleRilla Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.7%
CBD 0.68%
