Logo for the brand Beehive Extracts

Beehive Extracts

Shop Local First, So Local Lasts.
All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

78 products
Maid Of Honor Badder 1g
Badder
Maid Of Honor Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76%
CBD 0.52%
Blueberry Hash 1g
Hash
Blueberry Hash 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.75%
CBD 0.24%
Double Up Mints Sauce 1g
Solvent
Double Up Mints Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 77.45%
CBD 0.35%
Alien Cookies #7 Live Resin 1g
Resin
Alien Cookies #7 Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 79.6%
CBD 1.1%
Cherry Cream Bugatti Live Resin 1g
Resin
Cherry Cream Bugatti Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.5%
CBD 0%
Beach Wedding Batter 1g
Solvent
Beach Wedding Batter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.6%
CBD 6.09%
Alien Cookies #7 Badder 1g
Badder
Alien Cookies #7 Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 79.6%
CBD 0.6%
Monkey Bread x One Night Stand Live Resin 1g
Resin
Monkey Bread x One Night Stand Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 78.1%
CBD 0.7%
Helen's Fruit Medley Shatter 1g
Shatter
Helen's Fruit Medley Shatter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 72.6%
CBD 1.42%
Blueberry Cookies Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Cookies Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 72.4%
CBD 1.01%
Animal Face Wax 1g
Wax
Animal Face Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76.1%
CBD 0.59%
Monkey Bread Wax 1g
Wax
Monkey Bread Wax 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 78.1%
CBD 0.76%
Blueberry Sauce 1g
Solvent
Blueberry Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 66.75%
CBD 0.24%
Very Berry Mango Sauce 1g
Solvent
Very Berry Mango Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 63.3%
CBD 0.39%
Duct Tape Badder 1g
Badder
Duct Tape Badder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 71.25%
CBD 3.12%
Dutch Treat Sugar 1g
Solvent
Dutch Treat Sugar 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 74.6%
CBD 0.36%
Hidden Pastry Sauce 1g
Solvent
Hidden Pastry Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 64.02%
CBD 0.79%
Pancakes Live Resin 1g
Resin
Pancakes Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.25%
CBD 1.66%
Bermuda Sour Guava Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Bermuda Sour Guava Diamonds 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 84.8%
CBD 1.01%
Maid of Honor Live Resin 1g
Resin
Maid of Honor Live Resin 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 76%
CBD 2%
Dutch Treat Shatter 1g
Shatter
Dutch Treat Shatter 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 74.6%
CBD 0.36%
SPK Budder 1g
Solvent
SPK Budder 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.5%
CBD 3.58%
Very Berry Mango Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Very Berry Mango Diamonds 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 80.1%
CBD 0%
ZkittleRilla Sauce 1g
Solvent
ZkittleRilla Sauce 1g
by Beehive Extracts
THC 69.7%
CBD 0.68%