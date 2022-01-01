My Favorite Girl Right Now!!! Absolutely checks ALL boxes!!! Very large Producer of insane quality chunky buds that will dominate your market with new loud Cannabis that is unlike any other! Terps range from Salted Caramel, Butterscotch and Orange Tic Tacs to Port Wine and Tropical Gas. An extremely complex palate of intense flavors that hit from all directions. The trichome production is off the chart and the bag appeal is beyond description. All this fire and the best part is she is easy to grow!!! All clones guaranteed.