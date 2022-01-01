About this product
My Favorite Girl Right Now!!! Absolutely checks ALL boxes!!! Very large Producer of insane quality chunky buds that will dominate your market with new loud Cannabis that is unlike any other! Terps range from Salted Caramel, Butterscotch and Orange Tic Tacs to Port Wine and Tropical Gas. An extremely complex palate of intense flavors that hit from all directions. The trichome production is off the chart and the bag appeal is beyond description. All this fire and the best part is she is easy to grow!!! All clones guaranteed.
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.