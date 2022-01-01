About this product
The highly sought after and stunning cultivar White Truffle is one of the top 3 favorite strains I have had the honor of cultivating! Absolutely stinky as can be and coated in trichomes with a heavy and happily euphoric elevation that will have you coming back again and again. Bag appeal to spare with her dark purple and black undertones that are buried deep under a blanket of trichomes that will put into heaven!!! This is the real deal White Truffle that I found and named while testing the Gorilla Butter F2 bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company. This is my selected pheno that I named White Truffle as she stinks like White Truffles with rich and fragrant earth, garlic, mushroom and kerosene. Truly a one of a kind gyal!
Beleaf Cannabis
BeLeaf leads the cultivating industry for cannabis in the state of Oklahoma. Consulting local grows on how to produce the highest quality genetics for their business.