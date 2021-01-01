Loading…
BeLeaf Life's Oils

Full-Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 800 mg

Our wonderful massage oil is infused with Full-Spectrum CBD Oil and essential oils. 800mg of CBD per bottle.

• Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility
• Plants remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale
• Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards
• 3rd party tested, lab results available at beleaflifesoils.com/testresults

Get the relief you need with a relaxing massage and CBD.
