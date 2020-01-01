 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  BeLeaf Life's Oils
BeLeaf Life's Oils

About BeLeaf Life's Oils

BeLeaf is more than a name. It’s a commitment to the healing power of whole hemp plant CBD oil — Oil that is all-natural, holistic, and passionately produced. Licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture in 2015, BeLeaf started as a company to help give intractable epilepsy patients their lives back, and give their families real hope for the future. As the Farm Bill passed December of 2018, we have created a line of consumer products to sell beyond our seizure patients. BeLeaf Life's Oils is an industry leader in the quality of CBD grown and produced. The plants are grown indoors in a cGMP facility (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) and remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale. We use a sophisticated hydroponic system, that consistently provides the necessary nutrients to water our plants. Our controlled indoor facility eliminates the need to ever use pesticides. Every batch of oil is tested twice by a third-party lab leaving each product with a batch ID number and QR code that directs our customers to the test results.

