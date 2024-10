Quality Hemp Products made from the heart ♥️

Bellasoft was founded with the mission to provide fair access to high-potency, natural therapeutics.



Our journey began in 2019 when our late Grandmother Paula, who was experiencing body aches and dementia, found minimal relief from other CBD products on the market. With zero satisfactory options, we set out to manufacture a high-potency remedy of our own.



The result was a rudimentary, but very high-quality topical that quickly become popular amongst our friends and family. While we didn't quite realize it at the time, Bellasoft CBD had been born.

