About this product

These high-quality barrier bags feature food grade vapor-proof material that seals in the freshness and smell of your buds. They also boast a resealable zip lock, a top heat seal area, and easy tear-open tabs. The opaque white front is perfect for label information, and the clear back with foil inside allows viewing of the medicine, while additional labeling or branding using Best Bud Bag's custom labels can also be added.



Measurements: 4"x 6.5" - with a 2.3" expanding gusset

Material Thickness: 4 mils