These high-quality barrier bags feature food grade vapor-proof material that seals in the freshness and smell of your buds. They also boast a resealable zip lock, a top heat seal area, and easy tear-open tabs. The opaque black front and back is perfect for label information while additional labeling or branding using Best Bud Bag's custom labels can also be added.



Measurements: 3.3"x 5" - with a 2" expanding gusset

Material Thickness: 4 mils