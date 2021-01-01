About this product



High Quality, High CBD HEMP Flower, Abracadabra, this magical indica is bound to leave you mesmerized by its relaxing spell.



Enjoy Responsibly!



These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about any potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.



The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice -RESULTS MAY VARY - USE AT OWN RISK-