Best Hemp Co.
25mg CBD Capsules
About this product
Best Hemp Co. brings you a new line of CBD isolate capsules. CBD isolate capsules are a convenient way to enjoy your daily supplement while you're on the go, and they are perfect for anyone new to CBD supplements.
Our CBD capsules are crafted with care, using CBD isolate of the highest purity, with 99% CBD.
Our CBD isolate was 100% grown and crafted in the USA.
