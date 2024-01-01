Betty's Eddies cannabis fruit chews are handcrafted with all-natural ingredients and a whole lotta love. We use full-spectrum cannabis and organic fruits & veggies, so you can have a tasty and dependable experience every time you "chews" us.



Our recipes feature all-natural blends of full-spectrum cannabis, supporting cannabinoids, and herbal supplements & vitamins, to help you feel your Betty best no matter what life throws at you.



Life is better with Betty's!



Package image and dosage is representative only. Packaging and dosage in your jurisdiction may appear differently in order to comply with all applicable laws and regulations. *These product names and accompanying statements are not intended to represent a medical or therapeutic claim. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Show more