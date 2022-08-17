About this product
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our cannabis-infused, award-winning Cherries & Cream Milk Chocolate. Made from a delicious, creamy blend of 50% cacao Milk Chocolate, dried cherries, and subtle notes of vanilla for a sweet, fruit-filled sensation.
*Dosage varies by state. Ask your local budtender for more information.
About this brand
Bhang
Whether your taste buds are craving something salty, sweet or fruity, we have a delicious lineup of cannabis-infused chocolates that will satisfy any craving. Our master chocolatier redefined the word "edible" and brought the world of luxury chocolate to cannabis.
We've created proprietary blends of sustainably-sourced beans to develop rich, velvety chocolate. This is why only Bhang chocolates have a cannabis-free taste. We’ve perfected our recipes to ensure you can enjoy the benefits of cannabinoids in a decadent bar of gourmet chocolate.
Over a decade after being founded in California, we continue to thrive, grow and honor our roots by using only the world’s finest natural ingredients that are eco-friendly and sustainably-sourced from our cannabis to our cacao creating a delicious gourmet cannabis infused chocolate treat.
