About this product
Awaken your senses with our cannabis-infused, award-winning Milk Chocolate with a touch of cool. This velvety chocolate made from 48% cacao features cool peppermint for an exquisite indulgence.
*Dosage varies by state. Ask your local budtender for more information.
*Dosage varies by state. Ask your local budtender for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bhang
Bhang is known for the #1, best-selling chocolate edibles in North America, and has been providing our consumers with an award-winning portfolio of premium brands for over a decade.
Born in California, our company continues to grow and is dedicated to providing products that enhance everyday life through sensory experiences that complement the lifestyle, happiness, and well-being of our diverse community.
Born in California, our company continues to grow and is dedicated to providing products that enhance everyday life through sensory experiences that complement the lifestyle, happiness, and well-being of our diverse community.