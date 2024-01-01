Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Georgia Pie and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Peanut Butter Pie is a rare, nutty, and chocolatey strain that packs a punch of peanut butter aroma. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. This nutty, chocolatey, earthy-tasting flower is reported to leave users insanely relaxed. Like peanut butter gets stuck on the roof of your mouth, this strain will have you stuck in a blissful state.



28.61% THC, 3.09% Terpenes

