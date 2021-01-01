Our farm is nestled in the hills and hollers of Northeastern Oklahoma. We have a natural spring fed creek that waters each of our plants daily. We only use organic fertilizers and pesticides to ensure your medicine is safe. We are passionate about growing the finest medical marijuana in the state of Oklahoma. All concentrates and products are made by a licensed compounding pharmacist so you can be sure the product It's a family operation here at BCG and we grow, cure, and hand trim all of our product.