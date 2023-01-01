On a former sugarcane plantation positioned on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea, our team of farmers, pharmacists, artists and fellow patients work meticulously to ensure that we provide the best cannabis medicine in the world to our island community. Our state of the art cultivation facility is powered by solar and hydroelectric from the neighboring Wai'a'ma Stream and our plants are fed with Mauna Kea spring water filtered through volcanic lava rock.



From farm to patient, we are constantly striving to represent the natural beauty and holistic values of Hawai'i and cultivate Aloha in all that we do.

