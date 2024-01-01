  • Livin that Big Sur lifestyle
  • Proud 2017 Emerald Cup 2nd place winner with our Cookies and Chem Delta 8!
  • Catch your perfect wave with our Cloud Drops vape pens.
  • Cloud Drops are here! Three unique cannabinoid experiences for you to love!
Logo for the brand Big Sur Extracts

Big Sur Extracts

We Pursue Excellence
All categoriesConcentrates

Big Sur Extracts products

6 products
Product image for Sun Drops
Solventless
Sun Drops
by Big Sur Extracts
Product image for Dayrider Ancient Lime Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Dayrider Ancient Lime Cartridge 0.5g
by Big Sur Extracts
THC 79.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for The Classic
Cartridges
The Classic
by Big Sur Extracts
Product image for Cookie Dawg CO2 Extract 1g
Solvent
Cookie Dawg CO2 Extract 1g
by Big Sur Extracts
THC 77.64%
CBD 0%
Product image for The Dayrider
Cartridges
The Dayrider
by Big Sur Extracts
Product image for The Hat Trick
Cartridges
The Hat Trick
by Big Sur Extracts