Billows of Haze
Watch Your Bud Grow
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
16 products
Flower
Q-Tip
by Billows of Haze
THC 32.6%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Optimus Prime
by Billows of Haze
THC 24.04%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Billows of Haze
THC 20.73%
Pre-rolls
Silvertip Pre-Roll 5g 5-pack
by Billows of Haze
THC 29.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Silver Tip
by Billows of Haze
THC 25%
CBD 0.2%
Flower
Huckleberry Cheesecake
by Billows of Haze
Pre-rolls
Red Eye Jedi Pre-rolls 20-pack 20g
by Billows of Haze
Pre-rolls
Xotica Pre-rolls 20-pack 20g
by Billows of Haze
Flower
Super Hash
by Billows of Haze
Pre-rolls
Alien Berry Pre-Roll 1g
by Billows of Haze
THC 20.37%
Flower
Alien Berry
by Billows of Haze
THC 20.37%
Flower
Xotic Skywalker
by Billows of Haze
Flower
Qrazy Train
by Billows of Haze
Flower
Xotica
by Billows of Haze
THC 27%
CBD 0.3%
Flower
Space Bomb
by Billows of Haze
Flower
Red Eye Jedi
by Billows of Haze
Cannabis