Red Eye OG effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
