Our Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Girl Scout Cookie is best for relaxing with happiness and comfort after a long day. This delta 8 vape uses our premium delta 8, paired with amazing Girl Scout Cookie terpenes.



Girl Scout Cookie, or GSC is a hybrid strain, and is one of our top sellers for relaxation and becoming calm, while giving a great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and motivated. Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.