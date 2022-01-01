Our HHC vape cartridge gorilla glue is now available, one of the first HHC cartridges on the market. This innovative HHC vape uses premium 94% HHC distillate, paired with amazing terpene strains to give a potent and powerful mental and physical buzz.



Gorilla Glue is a hybrid strain, and is made for heavy happiness and relaxation throughout your day, with an amazing terpene flavor and enjoyable feeling. Users may feel passion, excitement, and collected.



HHC is brand new hemp-derived compound, with effects similar to Delta-9 and are getting extremely popular with these awesome terpene flavors. Users may feel a powerful buzz and experience.



94% Premium HHC Distillate

6% Terpenes

100% Natural & Hemp-derived

Gorilla Glue - Hybrid Strain