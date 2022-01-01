Our new THCV + Delta 8 THC vape cartridge Sour Tangie is one of the first THCV cartridges available, and is amazing for appetite, feeling happy, and elevated while also providing full body relief.



Sour Tangie is a sativa strain, and is perfect for getting a mood boost during the day, while giving a great flavor and an enjoyable feeling. Users may feel calm, happy, and focused. The Delta 8 is best used for relaxing without the negative side effects.



THCV is brand new, and this innovative THCV vape uses premium Delta 8, CBD, and CBN paired with amazing terpene strains to give a positive and enjoyable mental clarity plus a full body relaxing relief all in one cartridge.