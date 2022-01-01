About this product
Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the entire extraction process to best preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We make sure all flower is kept frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar and Diamonds & Sauce.
Tropical, floral notes dance alongside honey-cream swirls with Guava Gelato. An exquisite blend of ancient natural fruit flavors and the modern world of sweet. The tropical fruit, often described as a blend of pear, strawberry, and mango - is the perfect counterpoint to the richness found here - adding slight pine and floral notes, alongside it’s initial fruity blast - creating a stunning bouquet of fruity tropical zest and cream. Guava Gelato takes shape as a middle-of-the-road hybrid, energizing and refreshing, while maintaining a clear, calm focus. Ideal for all times of the day!
binske
We felt the highest standards did not exist, so we set out to create them. At Binske, the quality of your experience and the relationships you cultivate with our products comes first and foremost, which is why we deploy the utmost sophistication and pride in every single batch we produce. As self-confessed perfectionists, obsessed with quality and flavor, we consistently go through great lengths, paying attention to the granular details in order to craft unforgettable sensations that can be found in each and every luxurious bite, sip or hit. Binske is dedicated to delivering an elevated cannabis experience like no other that affords everyone a taste of the high life, anywhere any time. Whether it's through our cannabis products or the lifestyle section of our brand featuring art and fashion collabs and innovation. Once you get a taste of the high life, there's no going back.