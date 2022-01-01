Our extraction lab ensures that all freshly frozen biomass is prepped and ready for extraction hours in advance then frozen in an ultra-low freezer. This ensures all water is frozen within the biomass throughout the entire extraction process to best preserve the terpenes and impact yields. We make sure all flower is kept frozen from harvest to extraction for the best quality possible. Our live resin concentrates are available in Budder, Sugar and Diamonds & Sauce.



Cool, crisp citrus - refreshing fruity sweetness - the slightest hint of creamy vanilla - piney undertones pervade - you can basically already taste this lemon sherbert, can’t you? Sugary sweet, with earthen and citrus notes to balance. Lemon Sherbert is sunshine. As cooling and refreshing as that flavor profile sounds, don’t let it fool you - this may be the perfect relaxation tonic, but Lemon Sherbert also packs quite a punch! Though it calms and relaxes, soothes the mind and body, it also maintains that feeling far longer, and with more vigor than most. Expect to feel calm and relaxed, but heightened and invigorated enough to push through the hottest of summer days! Take this to the beach with you, or through a walk in the park.