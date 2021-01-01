About this product

BIOALL™ is a biologically active, biochar-based nutrient dense blend of coir, peat and perlite.



This soil is for all growing environments, indoor, outdoor and green house.



It has moderate porosity.



BIOALL™ will provide a stable and ideal growing medium throughout the entire plant life cycle.



BIOALL™ contains bioCORE™ biochar and bioCHARGE™ living microorganisms. It is an organic, biologically active and nutrient dense soil.



All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.