Biologically active, nutrient dense soils, ideal for MJ

About bio365

bio365 produces biologically activated and nutrient dense biochar soils for professional cannabis cultivation. Developed by a team of leading soil scientists, biochar experts, and cultivators, our mixes provide optimal characteristics for cannabis plants to thrive. Our organic soils lower your total cost of cultivation, improve product quality, and are beneficial for the environment. Our lineup is designed for all types of cultivation including indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor growing practices.

Grow media

more products

Available in

United States