About this product

BIOBLOOM™ is a biologically active, biochar-based nutrient dense soil, optimized for the plant’s flowering stage.



Plants are transplanted to BIOBLOOM™ for the flowering phase.



This is for the farmer who wishes to minimize inputs, and depend on the soil to deliver most of the nutrients the plant requires in the flowering stage.



BIOBLOOM™ contains bioCORE™ biochar and bioCHARGE™ living microorganisms, making it an organic, biologically active and our most nutrient dense soil designed to meet the needs of a flowering plant.



All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.